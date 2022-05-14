Salman Khan Shares First Picture From ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ – The Hamden Journal

Indian superstar Salman Khan has teased his fans with a picture of him in action on the set of his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The actor took to social media on Saturday to share his dramatic look for the comedy-romance, which also stars Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the female lead role. Khan captioned the picture simply, “Shooting commences for my new film.”

Filming had started the day before at a specially-constructed set in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being directed by Farhad Samji and is scheduled for release on December 30 of this year.

Other co-stars include Pooja Hegde and Telugu actor Venkatest Daggubati.

The film’s narrative follows three brothers – where the two younger siblings must wait to marry until their elder brother, played by Khan, becomes attached.

Khan’s 30-year career has seen him become one of the most successful stars of Indian cinema. With more than 100 film titles to his name, he has amassed a huge fortune and has also extended his fanbase even further hosting reality TV show Bigg Boss since 2010.