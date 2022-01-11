Salma Hayek stuns in a blue bikini while dipping into cold waters

Salma Hayek gave all the emotions over the weekend when she decided to dip into cold ocean waters.

On Sunday, the Eternals star shared a series of bikini photos showing off her curvy body and sexy blue bikini as she dipped into the water.

Of course, plunging into cold water doesn’t come without immediate consequences. Thankfully she caught her hilarious reaction on camera.

“The pain and pleasure of cold water,” the Mexican-American actress and producer captioned the photos, which show before and after shots of dunking her head into the water — it’s unclear where, exactly — then coming up for air.

“El dolor y placer del agua fría [the pain and pleasure of cold water],” she ended before adding the hashtags #pleasure #oceanlife.

The images created a funny thread of comments from fans and followers alike.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” read one comment.

“The most beautiful woman in the world and the sexiest woman on the planet,” added another.

“Always a gorgeous woman!” one fan wrote. “The first time I saw her was in dusk till dawn and she knocked my chair back! And her beauty has not diminished with age but has become much better!”

Hayak’s cold splash comes just a few days after the Golden Globe winner celebrated a big milestone.

Last week, the actress’s Instagram account hit 20 million followers. To celebrate, she humorously shared an image showing off all her toes and fingers to commemorate the moment.

“10+10 = 20 million !!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned the images. “Thank you 🙏 you wonderful followers for getting us here. Love you 😘 Gracias maravillosos seguidores por hacernos llegar hasta aquí los quiero.”

“Wow! Go!” comedian Chelsea Handler wrote in response, before others chimed in with further compliments.

“Congratulations u deserve it,” a fan wrote with another adding of the star’s feet, “Gorgeous as always!!”