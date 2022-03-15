Salma Hayek says she accidentally showed off her cleavage at the BAFTAs because she was bending over to fix her skirt

Salma Hayek on the 2022 BAFTAs red carpet.Joe Maher/Getty Images

Salma Hayek posted two side-by-side photos of her on the red carpet, fixing her dress.

In one, wind has blown the slit on her dress open, and in the second, she bent over to fix it.

“Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more,” the actor wrote.

Salma Hayek posted about a brief wardrobe mishap on the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) red carpet on Sunday that led to her exposing her cleavage towards the camera.

The “House of Gucci” and “Eternals” star posted two side-by-side photos of her on the red carpet, wearing a purple velvet Gucci dress with a deep thigh slit. In the first image, the wind has blown the slit on her dress open, showing both of her legs as well as a black lace under-piece of the dress. In the second photo, Hayek is seen bending over to adjust the slit, tilting her breasts towards the camera in the process.

“Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more,” Hayek joked in the caption, in both English and Spanish, tagging both Gucci’s and BAFTA’s Instagram accounts in the post.

The awards took place on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London. “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley’s hot pink Valentino ensemble and English actor Max Harwood’s turquoise suit were some out the standout looks from the event, as Insider previously reported.

Hayek also recently chronicled a wardrobe mishap that she had at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this month, when her glove got stuck to Fran Drescher’s dress in the bathroom just before Hayek was set to present the award for best actor in a limited series.

“My glove got stuck on the great @officialfrandrescher dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas who was also stuck in the bathroom,” she wrote in the post, accompanied by dress, glove, and laughing emoji.

Read the original article on Insider