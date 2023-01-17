Sally Field To Receive 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award

Multi-award-winning actor Sally Field has been named the 58th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

Field will be presented with the honor at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix, Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae. She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as Winning Time in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss.

“She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

Given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession,” the SAG Life Achievement Award will be the latest of Field’s impressive accolades resulting from her career, in which she has portrayed dozens of iconic roles on both large and small screens. She has previously received two Oscars, a SAG Award, three Emmys, two BAFTA Awards, the New York Film Critics prize, the National Board of Review Award, the Los Angeles Film Critics Award, the National Society of Film Critics honor, Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival and more.

In 2012, Field was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and in 2015 she was honored by President Obama with the National Medal of Arts. In 2019, she received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.

Field most recently appeared in director Michael Showalter’s Spoiler Alert and will star opposite Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno in the upcoming comedy 80 for Brady.

