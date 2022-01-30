Salem police identify 2 people who died in plane crash at Salem Airport

Members of Salem Fire and Salem Police inspect a plane crash at Salem Airport on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Salem police identified the two people who died in a plane crash at Salem Airport Saturday afternoon as residents of Boring, Oregon.

Daniel and Cynthia McKenna, ages 66 and 61, respectively were attempting to land an aircraft at the airport when it crashed at the end of the runway, witnesses told police officials.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m., and both individuals died at the scene.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials remain at the airport to continue their investigation into the crash.

A secondary airport runway was shut down for several hours Saturday due to the crash.

Virginia Barreda is the breaking news and public safety reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police identify 2 people who died in plane crash at Salem Airport