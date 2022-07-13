Sale brilliant in return, but Sox implode as Story, Strahm leave with injuries

Jul. 13—Let’s start with the good news. Chris Sale is back and looks like his old self again.

Making his long-awaited season debut after missing the first half with a stress fracture in his ribcage, Sale pitched five scoreless innings and allowed only three hits and a walk while striking out five. While he didn’t get many swings and misses, Sale’s velocity and command were both much improved and overall he looked the best he has in years.

That was about the only positive takeaway from what wound up being a costly 3-2 loss.

Trevor Story and Matt Strahm both left Tuesday’s game due to injury, with Story coming out after being hit on the right hand with a pitch and Strahm following soon after when he was hit in the left wrist by a comebacker.

Both players were scheduled to undergo X-rays after the game, leaving the club holding its breath as it awaited word on their status going forward.

Strahm’s injury came in the midst of a disastrous Little League sequence in which two runs scored after the Red Sox committed two throwing errors on the same play. The first came courtesy of Strahm immediately after being hit and the second came when Franchy Cordero airmailed a throw home. The play put the Rays ahead 3-2 in the top of the seventh, and things got even worse in the bottom of the frame after the Red Sox got runners on the corners with no outs only for Alex Verdugo to be picked off at third.

The miscues wound up being the difference, and now the Red Sox find themselves a half-game back of Tampa Bay in the AL Wild Card standings and set to face Cy Young favorite Shane McClanahan on Wednesday.

With the All-Star Break coming up next week, the Red Sox are in full-on survival mode.

Sale’s return will provide a major boost, and fellow pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock are both expected to return this weekend, but the Red Sox can’t afford to be without Story and Strahm for an extended stretch of time. Boston’s bullpen issues are well documented and the club has limited infield depth on the 40-man roster outside of Christian Arroyo and rookie Jeter Downs.

The Red Sox have had enough trouble with their AL East rivals as it is, and now the road ahead could become that much tougher.

