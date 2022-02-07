Sakobs TV Soundbar is $42 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your moment — nay, lifetime — of clarity awaits. (Photo: Amazon)

A modest proposal: If you have to turn on closed captioning, find yourself constantly muttering ‘What did that guy just say?’ or rewinding movies in 10-second bursts just to be able to make out the dialogue, you might need a soundbar in your life.

A soundbar is a simple add-on to your entertainment system that’ll profoundly elevate your audio. And we just found a gem at a killer price: The Sakobs TV Soundbar, normally an already-impressive $60, is now just $42 — a whopping 30 percent off.

Sleek and understated, this popular soundbar will blend seamlessly into your electronics lineup.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Hear this: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$42 $60 at Amazon

Theater-quality audio

Have you stayed out of the movie theaters for the past two years? We have, too. The Sakobs TV Soundbar sates that multiplex jones by providing impeccable audio clarity. It’s 16 inches wide with twin full-range 30-watt speakers and uses special HD sound-quality technology to enhance on-screen dialogue. That means you’ll finally get crystal-clear dialogue at a sane volume level. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while background sounds hover just where they should be — in the background.

“Exactly as described,” raves one five-star reviewer. “Took 2 minutes to set up! For a 16-inch soundbar, the sound was beyond my expectations! Remote control was super intuitive and operates on 2 AAA batteries that you need to get before soundbar is delivered. Would buy again!!”

$42 $60 at Amazon

All the audio precision of the multiplex…without the sticky floors and overpriced snacks. (Photo: Amazon)

Three modes of audio and 3D surround sound

Your new Sakobs TV Soundbar features three modes (Voice for movies, General for television eps, news and sports, and Treble for music) for whatever you’re enjoying on TV. Just press a button on its remote to automatically adjust audio levels without tinkering with settings. These modes will boost music, bring out background effects and enhance dialogue overall. No more cranking up the volume to ear-shattering levels just to hear dialogue.

Story continues

How ’bout some immersion to go along with that precision? This workhorse has 3D Surround Sound to turn your living room into a mini-movie theater.

“Just hooked this up to my LG 55 inch TV. Put ‘Lord of the Rings’ on, and man, it sounded awesome,” this five-star reviewer shares. “I don’t know how high the volume goes up, but I had to turn it down some in our average sized living room. The voice clarity I noticed right off the bat, and the action sequence became much more intense. Good sound does make a difference watching movies! I also had a show on that had singing, and again, it sounded amazing!”

Setting up your new Sakobs TV Soundbar is super easy. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA ports via its auxiliary 3.5mm jack or optical digital port and you’re good to go. It also has a USB port and Bluetooth capability, so you can bring your own music to the party via flash drive, smartphone or tablet. You can even connect it to your laptop.

“Honestly instantly after turning it on, you will hear the difference,” another reviewer adds. “Very good for its price.”

Seriously, for $42, this one’s a no-brainer!

$42 $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com

Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV, $300 (was $400), amazon.com

Sony X85J 85-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $1,798 (was $2,500), amazon.com

Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV, $398 (was $530), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $260 (was $370), amazon.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $500 (was $700), amazon.com

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $180 (was $250), amazon.com

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker, $100 (was $150), amazon.com

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $199 (was $350), amazon.com

Garmin vivoactive 4S Smaller-Sized GPS Smartwatch, $250 (was $350), amazon.com

Smart home:

Facebook Portal, $79 (was $179), amazon.com

Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs 4-pack, $28 (was $40), amazon.com

ecobee SmartThermostat, $199 (was $249), amazon.com

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-pack, $73 with on-page coupon (was $135), amazon.com

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, $195 (was $279), amazon.com

Video game deals:

SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop, $1,400 (was $1,600), amazon.com

NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $35 (was $60), amazon.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (was $499), amazon.com

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $158 (was $230), amazon.com

Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $210 with on-page coupon (was $321), amazon.com

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $115 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, $170 (was $250), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $80), amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $30 (was $39), amazon.com

Abco 12-inch Bed Wedge Pillow, $45 (was $53), amazon.com

Intelligent Design Queen Cozy Comforter, $50 (was $90), amazon.com

Abco 7-inch Bed Wedge Pillow, $30 (was $40), amazon.com

Health and Wellness

Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Akgk KN95 50-piece Face Masks, $40 (was $57), amazon.com

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes Fresh Scent 10-pack, $13 (was $18), amazon.com

Yiderbo Black KN95 5-Ply 50-piece Disposable Face Masks, $40 (was $50), amazon.com

femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Sports & Outdoors

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle, $1,500 (was $2,199), amazon.com

Kan Jam Original Disc Throwing Game, $34 (was $40), amazon.com

Gaiam Yoga Mat, $24 (was $35), amazon.com

Sport Squad 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss Backyard and Lawn Game, $43 (was $60), amazon.com

Xterra Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike, $147 (was $200), amazon.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.