The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston have both been listed as limited participants in practice this week because of back injuries.

Dalton has started the last three games, although Winston dressed last week as an emergency backup.

Whoever is at quarterback will continue to be without wide receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot). Both players have been ruled out, but Chris Olave could return after missing last Sunday with a concussion.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), and guard Andrus Peat (chest) have also been ruled out for this week.

Saints to make game-time decision on QB; Five players ruled out for Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk