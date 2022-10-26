Saints sticking with Andy Dalton, Jameis is healthy

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team’s Sunday matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen confirmed that Jameis Winston is healthy and “we’re going to continue with Andy.”

Allen says this is “an offensive decision,” and Dalton will remain in the starting role for the Saints (2-5) as long as he’s playing well.

Dalton has started the past four games for the Saints while Winston dealt with an ankle injury and lingering back pain.

He was 1-3 in those starts, throwing for 946 yards with 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Regarding placing Winston back in the starting position, Allen said there is “no need to upset the apple cart.”