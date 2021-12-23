In Drew Brees’ 15-year span with the New Orleans Saints, the franchise started only five different quarterbacks.

This season alone, following Brees’ offseason retirement, the Saints are about to start their fourth different QB.

Up next this week: rookie Ian Book, the team’s fourth-round pick in April who reportedly will start Monday against the Miami Dolphins.

According to reports, Book will replace the team’s most recent QB starter, Taysom Hill, who is expected to land on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Rookie QB Ian Book appears set to make his first start and NFL debut for the New Orleans Saints this week. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Book has been on the Saints’ active roster all season but has yet to play a regular-season snap. In the preseason, he completed 9 of 16 passes for 126 yards and an interception. Book did not attempt any runs in the preseason but was a good runner at Notre Dame, rushing for 1,517 yards and 17 TDs in his four seasons with the Irish.

Trevor Siemian also is expected to be in the COVID protocol. With Jameis Winston on injured reserve, Book is the Saints’ only active QB on the roster currently. They do not have one on the practice squad.

Saints head coach Sean Payton (COVID) missed the team’s rousing victory over the Buccaneers last week. If he’s able to return, he’ll be challenged with conjuring some magic on offense as the team turns to Book.

There’s also the fact that the 7-7 Saints are only 2-4 at the Superdome this season, although the Dolphins. have a 2-4 road record to match.