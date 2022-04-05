Saints releasing Blake Bortles

The Boat is back on the market.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, quarterback Blake Bortles asked for and was granted his release from the Saints on Tuesday.

Bortles signed with New Orleans in late December last year when both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the COVID-19 list and missed a matchup with the Dolphins. Bortles subsequently signed a futures contract with the Saints in January.

But the Saints now have quarterback Andy Dalton to back up Jameis Winston, which likely cut off Bortles’ opportunity to be the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Bortles spent the first five years of his career with Jacksonville, compiling a 24-49 record. He’s completed 59.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

Since departing Jacksonville, he’s also spent time with the Rams, Broncos, and Packers.

