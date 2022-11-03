Saints put WR Michael Thomas on IR, will undergo surgery

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been put on injured reserve, head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday.

Thomas dislocated the second toe in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers and has not returned to the field. The team was initially optimistic Thomas could rest the injury for three or four weeks and return, instead Thomas will have to have surgery.

He likely won’t return for the rest of the season, or at least Allen does not expect him to, he told reporters.

After team doctors reviewed a recent MRI scan, Allen said “The toe did not respond how we were hoping. … It hadn’t healed the way everybody was kind of hoping that it would.”

This is huge blow for Thomas, who did not play for nearly two years after injuring his ankle in December of 2020, sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 1. While he was able to play on it after missing six games, he went on injured reserve in the middle of December.

Thomas encountered an onslaught of obstacles while attempting to recover from his ankle injury, even sustaining a hamstring injury during rehab and bumping heads with then-head-coach Sean Payton about the surgery he eventually underwent.

Thomas called his summer 2022 return to the field “a blessing.” His ankle injury seemed to finally be in the past in September when he played for the first time in 21 months, scoring two touchdowns in a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Thomas recorded 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns in three games this season. He will most likely look to return to the field in the spring.