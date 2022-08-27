Saints first-rounder OT Trevor Penning to miss time with turf toe

The New Orleans Saints will be without one of their 2022 first-round picks for the foreseeable future.

Offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who the Saints drafted 19th overall in April, suffered a “bad case of turf toe” during the team’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Penning will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury before the Saints announce how long he’s expected to be out, but he’s expected to miss “some time.”

Penning was the second player the Saints drafted in the draft round after the team took wideout Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick. He’s had a torrid training camp to start earlier month. He was kicked out of practice on August 3 after starting a fight for the third day in a row.

The Saints are heading into their second season without Drew Brees and first without head coach Sean Payton. Olave and Penning were poised to be pillars of the team’s new beginnings, with Penning slated to potentially take over the left tackle job vacated by Terron Armstead, who signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Now veteran tackle James Hurst will likely earn the job if Penning can’t suit up for Week 1.