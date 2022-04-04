Saints, Eagles swap multiple 1st-round picks in massive trade

Looks like we couldn’t go a few days without another blockbuster trade in the NFL, as the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints have agreed to an eye-opening deal what will shake up the middle of this year’s first round.

The Eagles are sending two of their first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, No. 16 and No. 19, along with a sixth-round pick to the Saints, who are sending back the No. 18 pick in this year’s draft, as well as a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick in 2022, as well as their first-rounder in 2023, and a second-rounder in 2024.

It’s a wild deal that gives the Saints multiple picks in the top 20 this year, while the Eagles trade in one of their first-round trio this year for an extra first-rounder and second-rounder next year, among other picks.

