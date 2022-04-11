SailPoint Technologies stock soars after FT report of $6.9 billion Thoma Bravo buyout deal

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

SAIL,

-1.65%

soared 26.4% toward a 14-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the Financial Times reported that private equity firm Thoma Bravo is buying the cybersecurity company in a deal valued at $6.9 billion. Under terms of the deal, according to the FT report, Thoma Bravo will pay $65.25 for each Sailpoint share outstanding, which represents a 31.6% premium to Friday’s closing price of $49.59. SailPoint’s stock, which went public in November 2017, closed at a record $63.41 on Feb. 19. The FT report said the deal is expected to be announced Monday. SailPoint’s stock has gained 2.6% year to date through Friday, while the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

HACK,

-1.18%

has declined 7.2% and the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.27%

has lost 5.8%.