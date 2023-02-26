SAG Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are being handed out Sunday night.
Heading into the ceremony, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once top this year’s nominations with five nods each, including in the top category of best cast.
The SAG Awards will air live on Netflix’s YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m. PT on Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Winners are voted on by 122,600 SAG-AFTRA members. The show will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.
The winners for best stunt ensembles will be revealed during the preshow.
Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson have been named ambassadors for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. SAG Awards ambassadors are “actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers,” according to organizers. “These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.” As part of their duties, Gentry and Richardson will present on the Feb. 26 awards show and give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony.
The list of this year’s nominees below will be updated with the winners as they are announced live once the show gets under way.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell – The Patient
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Sam Elliott – 1883
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt – The English
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
Stranger Things
