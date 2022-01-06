SAG Awards Nominations To Be Announced By Rosario Dawson & Vanessa Hudgens – The Hamden Journal

The SAG Awards nominations will be announced this coming Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT by actresses Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram Live.

This marks the second year in a row that the SAG noms will be announced via Instagram Live @sagawards’ Instagram Stories.

With the Golden Globes mired in a diversity scandal, resulting in a non-telecast of the awards show on NBC, the SAG Awards this year reps the first big awards show to honor the best of actors and actresses in TV and film for 2021.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher will give an introduction before SAG noms Wednesday.

Nominations for the Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film ensembles will follow, with announcements made by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Dawson recently starred in the Hulu series Dopesick, and stars next in the Disney+/Lucasfilm series Ahsoka as Ahsoka Tano and the HBO Max/DC series DMZ. She’s filming Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie with Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield and Danny DeVito. Her feature credits include Harmony Korine’s Kids, Spike Lee’s He Got Game and The 25th Hour, as well as Alexander, Rent, Clerks II, Top Five, Trance, Unstoppable and Men in Black II, as well as the Sin City franchise. For her performance in Seven Pounds, she won Best Actress in a Motion Picture Award at the 2009 NAACP Image Awards.

Hudgens is an alum of Disney’s High School Musical franchise which spanned TV and film. Her feature credits include Thirteen opposite Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood, Netflix’s tick, tick…Boom!, The Princess Switch franchise, Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers, Second Act, Bad Boys for Life, Rent: Live and Grease: Live for Fox. She played the title role in Gigi on Broadway in 2015.