SAG Awards attendees praise Zelensky and call for Ukrainian support

On Sunday, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the best acting performances of the year. While the event was mostly centered around entertainment, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine was brought up occasionally.

In the beginning, Leslie Odom Jr. spoke on behalf of the event saying, “While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers, and hopes for impending peace.”

SAG President Fran Drescher voiced her support for Ukraine. Actress Jean Smart called for peace. Actor Michael Keaton even gave Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a shout out.

“I will tell you, we have a fellow actor in Zelensky, who deserves some credit tonight for fighting the fight.” Keaton said. Prior to being a politician, Zelensky was a popular comedian and actor.

When the cast of Succession won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, actor Brian Cox spoke on everyone’s behalf. He used his time on stage to give an impassioned speech about censorship in Russia and Ukrainian support.

“The thing that has really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia,” said Cox. “To my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics, they are told under pain of high treason they cannot say a word about Ukraine. For those people, the people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on, and particularly the artists, I think we should join and celebrate them and hope that they can make a shift. Because I believe they can.”

Watch as Michael Keaton wins SAG Award while he’s in the bathroom:

