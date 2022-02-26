SAG-AFTRA “Stands In Solidarity” With Ukrainian People – The Hamden Journal

SAG-AFTRA says that it stands in solidarity with the people Ukraine who are under attack by Russian forces; with their fellow performers in the war-torn country; and with the television journalists – many of who are SAG-AFTRA members – who are covering the “war of aggression.”

“In these dark and uncertain times, with war returning to the European continent, SAG-AFTRA stands in solidarity with our colleagues in Ukraine, our fellow union members of the Cultural Workers Union of Ukraine, and all those suffering the effects of this war of aggression,” the union said in a statement.

“It is heartbreaking to see the stories of civilians coping with the loss of family members, friends, homes and livelihoods. Watching the humanitarian crisis unfold, it’s easy to feel despair and helplessness. But if you wish to help, there are organizations, including UNICEF and many others, that use your donations to aid those impacted by this war.

“We insist that all nations recognize and respect the freedom of the press and ensure that our members and journalists of all nations working in the war zone are kept safe from harm.

“The union also stands with the brave Russian anti-war protestors who are risking their own freedom to call for an end to the violence. SAG-AFTRA fervently hopes for a swift return to peace in the region. Solidarity always.”