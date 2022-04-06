SAG-AFTRA Reaches Tentative Agreement On New $1 Billion Contract With Ad Industry – The Hamden Journal

SAG-AFTRA said Tuesday night that it has reached a tentative agreement for a new set of commercials contracts with the Joint Policy Committee of the advertising industry. The deal, whose terms were not disclosed, now goes to the union’s national board for review and approval.

A special meeting of the board has been scheduled for Saturday for a one-item agenda meeting to consider recommendations regarding the television and audio commercials contracts. If the board approves the pacts, as is expected, the deal will be sent to the union’s members for ratification.

Three years ago, the union said that its commercials contracts “cover an estimated $1 billion in annual earnings.” The current contracts had been set to expire March 31 but were extended to allow bargaining to continue in New York.