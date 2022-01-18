SAG-AFTRA Promotes Franklin Sablan To Executive Director Of Equity & Inclusion – The Hamden Journal

SAG-AFTRA has expanded its equity and inclusion department, promoting Franklin Sablan to the newly created position of executive director of equity & inclusion and upping Ellen Huang to national director of equity & inclusion programming and engagement and Grace Allen to senior manager of equity & inclusion policy compliance.

Sablan, who starts his new job on February 28, will report to Michelle Bennett, SAG-AFTRA’s chief governance and equity & inclusion officer. Huang and Allen began their new roles last week.

“Advancing equity and inclusion for SAG-AFTRA members, both on and off-screen, can only happen with an extraordinary team of committed advocates and activists,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s national executive director. “I am so pleased to be entrusting the leadership of our Equity and Inclusion department to experienced and determined champions like Franklin Sablan, Ellen Huang and Grace Allen in their new roles. I also especially acknowledge Michelle Bennett for continuing to build and develop this incredible team.”

Bennett said that she is “thrilled to be a part of this talented team and looking forward to continuing our work in collaboration with our committees, national board and industry partners and allies to create and execute real action plans that advance our shared goals for safety, equity and inclusion in the workplace. I want to congratulate Franklin Sablan on his new role and applaud Ellen Huang and Grace Allen for their much-deserved promotions and many years of dedication to SAG-AFTRA’s DEI initiatives.”

Sablan joined SAG-AFTRA in 2019 as senior director of culture and employee engagement and was promoted in 2021 to national director of culture and employee engagement. He has more than 20 years of human resources experience in the public and private sectors, including federal government contracting, the hospitality industry, banking and nonprofits. A native of Guam, Sablan is the founder of Guam’s Alternative Lifestyle Association, a nonprofit established to strengthen the quality of life for LGBTQ+ individuals, their families and friends