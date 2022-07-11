SAG-AFTRA & NFL Players Association Launch Get-Out-The-Vote Campaign – The Hamden Journal

SAG-AFTRA and the NFL Players Association have launched a voting rights and voter registration campaign “to protect the right to vote in every state and encourage every American to register to vote as soon as possible.”

The campaign, called “Actors & Athletes: Unions for Democracy,” will hold an inaugural brunch on July 17 at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills at the Waldorf Astoria. Those scheduled to attend include SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and more than 100 actors and athletes.

“The inaugural brunch is an All-Star weekend call to arms for our All-Star union members and allies to come together to protect the most essential American right and freedom,” the unions said in a joint statement. “Unions play a critical role in American life, especially in sports and entertainment. The actors and athletes who have so much influence in our society are also union members who care deeply about our country. We believe that your voice is your vote, and it is essential to shaping the direction and future of our country.”