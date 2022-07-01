SAG-AFTRA & Netflix Extend Contract Talks Under Media Blackout – The Hamden Journal

SAG-AFTRA and Netflix, which have been negotiating under a media blackout for a new contract, have agreed to extend their current contract through July 31 to allow bargaining to continue. Their current contract – known as the 2019 Netflix Agreement – had been set to expire today.

“During this time, all terms and conditions of the 2019 Netflix Agreement – including all waivers and provisions that might otherwise sunset – are extended,” the union said in a statement. “The parties will continue to negotiate, remaining under a media blackout.”

Three years ago, SAG-AFTRA leaders hailed the deal with Netflix as “historic,” as it was the guild’s first overall deal directly with the streaming giant. Before that, Netflix had deals with the guild on a production-by-production basis. Union officials said at the time that, with few exceptions, the terms followed the guild’s Codified Basic Agreement and Television Agreements.