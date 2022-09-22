SAG-AFTRA Foundation Activates Disaster Relief For Members Impacted By Hurricane Fiona – The Hamden Journal

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has activated its disaster-relief program for dues-paying SAG-AFTRA members impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

The Category 4 storm ravaged large parts of Puerto Rico and now is headed toward Canada’s Atlantic coast. SAG-AFTRA members who live in Puerto Rico are represented by the union’s Miami Local, and many members live and work in Eastern Canada as well.

Members who have been affected by the hurricane and are in urgent need are advised to visit sagaftra.foundation/disasterrelief for information on how to apply for assistance.

Those who can help also are being asked to make donations to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund to support their fellow members impacted by natural disasters. Donations can be made here.