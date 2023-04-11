SAG-AFTRA Buys New National Headquarters In San Fernando Valley – The Hamden Journal

SAG-AFTRA has bought an office building in the San Fernando Valley for $46.6 million that will serve as its new national headquarters. Located at 12020 Chandler Blvd. in North Hollywood, the property features more than 118,000 square feet of commercial office space and includes the building on 1.22 acres and a nearby 0.71-acre vacant lot.

Up until now, SAG-AFTRA has been the only major Hollywood union that didn’t own its own headquarters. The old Screen Actors Guild – and now SAG-AFTRA – hadn’t owned their own national offices for 37 years and have been leasing at two different locations since 1986.

Courtesy SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said that “As National President, I began to investigate ways to diversify our investment portfolio and was surprised to learn we were the only entertainment industry union to not own our own headquarters versus paying large rents. After multiple sessions with my Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and CFO Arianna Ozzanto, it was determined that SAG-AFTRA was now in a financially sound position to pursue this goal. National Secretary-Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair Joely Fisher next took the lead in pursuit of a worthwhile real estate investment. She has dreamed of this day for years and showed great determination to complete the legacy that her mother, former Secretary-Treasurer Connie Stevens, began decades ago. Many thanks to this collaborative effort for bringing our union into this new chapter of ownership.”

Said Crabtree-Ireland: “This is a historic milestone for our union and a testament to our strength and resilience. The new building will provide us with more space, better facilities, and greater opportunities to serve our members and advance our mission. By owning instead of renting, we will save money in the long run, build equity, and have more flexibility and stability. It also reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability. I particularly want to thank Arianna Ozzanto, our extraordinary Chief Financial Officer, along with our dedicated member leaders, especially President Drescher, Executive VP Ben Whitehair, and Secretary-Treasurer Joely Fisher, for their dedication to moving this important project to fruition. We look forward to moving into our new home in a few years and continuing to make SAG-AFTRA the best union in the world for the professionals who work in front of the camera or behind a microphone.”

The Screen Actors Guild bought its first offices – on Sunset Boulevard – in 1956 for $200,000. It was the first wholly-owned headquarters in the union’s 23-year history – and until now, the last. At its gala dedication ceremony, SAG president Walter Pidgeon was joined by numerous celebrities, as well as by California Gov. Goodwin Knight, AFL-CIO president George Meany, Los Angeles Mayor Norris Poulson and L.A. Police Chief William H. Parker.

Thirty years later, SAG sold the building and moved into the old Hollywood Congregational Church at 7065 Hollywood Blvd. – which had been renamed The Renaissance Court, which became home to the Association for Better Living & Education, an arm of the Church of Scientology.

There was a star-studded dedication ceremony that time too, which was attended by L.A. Mayor Tom Bradley and seven former SAG presidents: Charlton Heston, Dennis Weaver, Howard Keel, William Schallert, Dana Andrews, Leon Ames and Ed Asner. There was even a brass band.

The guild had the option to buy the $6 million former church, but leased instead. It didn’t stay there long, though, outgrowing the building as its membership and staff rapidly expanded. And all the while, it was looking to find a permanent home – including a near-disastrous effort to buy and develop a vacant lot on a steep hillside in a not-so-glamorous section of Studio City.

SAG moved into its current headquarters in the historic Museum Square building at 5757 Wilshire Blvd. in 1993. AFTRA moved in four years later; they merged in 2012. Three years later, another dedication ceremony was held when Museum Square was renamed SAG-AFTRA Plaza.