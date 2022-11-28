SAG-AFTRA Begins Wages & Working Conditions Process For Upcoming Contract Talks – The Hamden Journal

SAG-AFTRA is beginning the wages and working conditions process today to help determine its bargaining positions for its upcoming film and TV contract negotiations.

The union’s current TV/Theatrical contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers expire June 30. The union has said that the contract talks are set to begin in the spring and that “wage rate increases and the streaming residuals structure” will be among the issues to be bargained.

SAG-AFTRA has not struck the film and TV industry since it was formed 10 years ago with the merger of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists. SAG and AFTRA last struck the film and TV industry over 40 years ago, back in 1980. That strike, over contract terms for pay television and videocassettes, lasted 95 days.

“In preparation for the W&W process, SAG-AFTRA will hold four national videoconferences for a presentation of The Landscape of Scripted Dramatic Live Action Entertainment,” the union told its members. “This presentation will help the membership understand the current state of the industry under which SAG-AFTRA will be negotiating the contracts.”

The Zoom presentations, which are open to paid-up members in good standing, will be held today and Wednesday and twice on Thursday, with the same presentation to be offered at each session. SAG-AFTRA said it also will hold local W&W meetings, stakeholder caucus meetings and national W&W videoconference meetings throughout December and January.

“If you cannot attend a W&W meeting or caucus,” the union told its members, “please make sure your voice is heard. You may submit proposal recommendations by email at [email protected] Recommendations must be received by January 27, 2023.”