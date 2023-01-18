Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan Are Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees – The Hamden Journal

Sade Adu (better known simply as Sade), Alanis Morrisette’s longtime collaborator Glen Ballard, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Electric Light Orchestra founder Jeff Lynne, New Jack Swing pioneer Teddy Riley, and Taylor Swift collaborator Liz Rose will become the latest inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the organization’s 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala.

The event is set for Thursday, June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

The hall announced the latest inductees today, with Chairman Nile Rodgers saying in a statement, “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter.” He added that the 2023 slate of inductees ” We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate “represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

The songwriters, and their key songs cited by the Hall of Fame, are:

Sade Adu p/k/a Sade: Smooth Operator, No Ordinary Love, The Sweetest Taboo, By Your Side, Is It A Crime

Glen Ballard: Man In The Mirror, You Oughta Know, Hold On, The Voice Within, The Space Between

Calvin Broadus Jr. p/k/a Snoop Dogg: Drop It Like It’s Hot, Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang, Young, Wild & Free, Gin & Juice, Next Episode

Gloria Estefan: Anything For You, Don’t Wanna Lose You, Words Get In The Way, Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Let’s Get Loud

Jeff Lynne: Mr. Blue Sky, Don’t Bring Me Down, Evil Woman, Livin’ Thing, Telephone Line

Teddy Riley: Make It Last Forever, I Want Her, Just Got Paid, I Like, My Prerogative

Liz Rose: You Belong With Me, Crazy Girl, Girl Crush, All Too Well, White Horse