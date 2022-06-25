Sabrina Ionescu epically hits Steph Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Watch Ionescu epically hit Steph’s ‘night night’ celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2021-22 NBA season is over, but Warriors superstar Steph Curry is very much alive in the WNBA.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu drained a deep three in the fourth quarter vs. the Atlanta Dream and, in the most iconic way possible, hit Curry’s signature “night night” celebration.

Ionescu has grown close with Curry over the years, referring to the 2022 NBA Finals MVP as a big brother.

She finished the game with a triple-double Friday night.

Not only are Ionescu’s celebrations inspired by Curry, but some of her game is as well.

Curry’s “night night” celebration took the big stage during this past postseason run.

The celebration is typically done after a dagger, when Curry wants to call game.

It haunted the NBA in the playoffs, and has now creeped its way into the WNBA.

