Saban Films Buys Action-Comedy ‘High Heat’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has picked up world rights on Zach Golden’s action-comedy High Heat and will release later this year.

The pic stars Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) and Don Johnson (Miami Vice), it takes place over a single night and follows Ana (Kurylenko), a meticulous chef with a hidden past, and her husband Ray (Johnson), a schmoozy serial restaurateur. When the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant as part of an insurance scam, Ana defends her turf and proves her knife skills both in and out of the kitchen.

Based on a script by James Pedersen, the project was produced by by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jesse Korman of Yale Entertainment, and Zola Elgart Glassman.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films with Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman for Yale Entertainment.