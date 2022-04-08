‘S.W.A.T.’ Renewed For Season 6 At CBS – The Hamden Journal

S.W.A.T. is coming back for a sixth season.

Star Shemar Moore revealed the news on social media — see the tweet below.

Moore stars as Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr., the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles

The action drama is produced by Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios. It also stars Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Espirit and Amy Farrington.

Based on the 1975 series of the same created by Robert Hamner, the fifth season premiered in October and runs through May.

Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Craig Gore, Billy Gierhart and Andy Dettman executive produce.