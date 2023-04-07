S Club 7 Band Member Paul Cattermole Dies After Setting Reunion Tour – The Hamden Journal

Paul Cattermole, an original member of the British pop group S Club 7 created by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, died yesterday at his home in Dorset, the BBC has reported. Cattermole was 46.

His death was announced to the BBC in a joint statement by Cattermole’s family and the band.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” the statement reads. “Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

S Club 7 was founded in 1998 and rose to fame the following year in the BBC One series Miami 7, a children’s comedy based on the lives of the band members after they moved to Miami. The show, under the name S Club 7 in Miami, aired in the U.S. on Fox Family and later on ABC Family.

In February, band members announced that they would reunite for a 25th anniversary tour, set to begin in Liverpool in October.