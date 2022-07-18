Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson to join LIV rebel circuit – unless European tour can talk him down – REUTERS

Ryder Cup officials will meet with Henrik Stenson on Tuesday to try to persuade the Swede to stay on as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain and not go through with his intention of joining the Saudi rebel circuit this week.

Telegraph Sport has learnt that the LIV Golf Series is due to announce Stenson as its latest capture in the next few days and, unless the 46-year-old performs another dramatic u-turn, it seems almost inevitable that the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour – will have to appoint an emergency replacement for next year’s match in Rome.

Stenson is set to appear in next week’s third LIV event in New Jersey and it would be a huge coup for Greg Norman’s breakaway league. It would also lead to the 2016 Open champion being accused of disrespect to a tournament in which he has appeared as a player five times and a vice-captain once and to which he pledged his allegiance on his appointment just three months ago.

Rumours were rife about Stenson’s stunning reverse at last week’s Open Championship, with Sky Sports reporting on Sunday night that he is “expected” to be unveiled as LIV’s most controversial convert to date and that he will be immediately “stripped of the captaincy”.

Stenson missed the cut at St Andrews, where he had the chance to deny the story but instead only uttered a highly suspicious “no comment”. On Twitter, Eddie Pepperell, the multiple-Tour winner, posted: “I’d heard Henrik was going weeks ago… truly insane money.”

Stenson’s refusal to kill the rumours stone dead, as well as the ever-louder whispers, convinced the DP World Tour to seek out the 46-year-old for assurances, with a meeting set for Tuesday. As well as Tour chief executive Keith Pelley, it will also involve his right-hand man. Guy Kinnings.

The pair are bound to point out the scale of the abandonment and the legal commitment he undertook when accepting the job. When Stenson earned the nod over Luke Donald to be named Padraig Harrington’s successor, there were concerns about him being lured to LIV as it was known that he had been mulling a $30m offer; the same deal ultimately accepted by Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

The irony is that his captaincy status will almost certainly have increased his signing-on fee, if he decides to jump. Captains are always asked to sign a contract with Ryder Cup Europe, but Telegraph Sport learnt that this time, as the selection process unfolded, Pelley inserted a clause that obviously pertains to LIV.

“The successful candidate will be expected during his tenure to commit to supporting the Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour exclusively,” it read, “and therefore, by extension, not supporting or promoting other properties [including, without limitation, other Tours, Leagues, Series or Competitions].”

Stenson himself acknowledged this fealty in his unveiling press conference. “I am fully committed to the captaincy and to Ryder Cup Europe and the job at hand,” he said. “The captain does sign a contract… so I’m fully committed to my role as a captain and working hard towards the result we want in Rome.”

Stenson has been active in the position, visiting the host course and appointing Thomas Bjorn, the 2018 captain, as his vice-captain. There have been reports that the Dane has been lined up as Stenson’s replacement should Strenson stun the game and defect but, when contacted by Telegraph Sport, Bjorn said: “I have heard nothing.”

Stenson has suffered financial issues in the past, losing millions in the Allen Stanford fraud as well as in other failed business dealings. It is estimated that a Europe captain can earn as much as £4m through endorsements, but it seems as if the huge upfront payment has ultimately persuaded Stenson that this is an offer he cannot refuse, regardless of the inevitable backlash.

It will not be seen as coincidence that he is represented by the same sports agency, CM Sports Management, that also represents Poulter, Westwood and two other English LIV recruits in Sam Horsfield and Laurie Canter.

Two weeks ago, Poulter took the legal route to win an injunction against his Tour ban to play in the Scottish Open. One theory at Wentworth HQ is that this verdict could have persuaded Stenson and his camp that he could be able to play on LIV’s series and still be Ryder Cup captain. However, the Tour is almost certain to reject this possibility out of hand if it is raised in the meeting.

Donald would also be in the running to step up, although with Westwood, Poulter and Graeme McDowell on the LIV roster, the Tour could well decide to keep the Englishman for the 2025 match and rely on the fiercely-loyal Bjorn to reassume the reins for what would sure to be a difficult experience – both on and off the course.