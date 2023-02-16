Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan , Mark Consuelos to replace longtime host

Ryan Seacrest is leaving his longtime post on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The talk-show personality announced on Thursday’s live episode that he will exit the ABC morning series after joining as a cohost in 2017. Kelly Ripa’s husband — and longtime Live fill-in — Mark Consuelos will permanently replace him when the show rebrands as Live With Kelly and Mark.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” Seacrest said in a statement. “She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people, and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride, and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Seacrest praised the “trust and bond” he has with Ripa, who called Seacrest “family” as he also confirmed that he’ll come back to guest-host across new episodes of Live With Kelly and Mark.

“I love the fact that we get a chance to sit here every day and connect with you in your homes,” Seacrest said, getting emotional during the telecast before ending his announcement with a joke. “This show really comes together because of an incredible family of people, many of which have been here long before me. They come in every day with a great attitude, a lot of fun, and a lot of laughs, and we put this show on. I have to tell you, I never thought a television show of this caliber was winged so much.”

In a separate statement, Ripa said, “I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan’s energy, passion, and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

EW has reached out to a representative for Seacrest for more information.

Seacrest initially signed on to appear on the series for three seasons but later decided to stay for six. Ripa joined the program in 2001, following beloved host Kathie Lee Gifford’s departure from the project she helped popularize alongside Regis Philbin in 1988.

In addition to his work on Live, Seacrest hosts ABC’s American Idol competition series, his own radio show, and ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve telecast.

