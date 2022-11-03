Ryan Reynolds to Receive The People’s Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will celebrate one of Hollywood’s favorite funnymen.

Award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds will be honored for his contributions to entertainment with this year’s The People’s Icon Award at the Dec. 6 ceremony. Previous recipients include Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez and most recently, Halle Berry.

The three-time PCAs winner racked up two nominations this year for The Comedy Movie Star of 2022 and The Male Movie Star of 2022 for Netflix’s The Adam Project, which is also nominated for The Comedy Movie of 2022. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film currently sits as the streamer’s fourth most-viewed English-language movie of all time.

“In any endeavor—whether it’s acting, producing, marketing or business—Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience,” said Cassandra Tryon—SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming—in a Nov. 3 press release.

She continued, “He’s received many accolades over the years, but it’s these innate qualities that makes him so beloved. We cannot wait to present Ryan with The People’s Icon award at this year’s show.”

2022 People’s Choice Awards Nominees: Celebs React

Beginning his career in 1991, Reynolds found early success on the TV series Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place before becoming a bona fide movie star in films such as The Proposal, Definitely, Maybe, Green Lantern, Mississippi Grind, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Free Guy and more.

But perhaps the actor’s biggest role is that of the trash-talking Marvel anti-hero Deadpool, as he earned a Golden Globe and Grammy nomination for his work on the billion-dollar film franchise. Reynolds will return as the “Merc with a Mouth” for the upcoming Deadpool 3, which will also see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Story continues

Guy Aroch

Fans can catch his latest project, Spirited, when it premieres Nov. 18 on Apple TV+. The A Christmas Carol-inspired movie musical also stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

In addition to his on-screen accomplishments, Reynolds has also been recognized by the Wall Street Journal, Fast Company and AdWeek as one of today’s biggest creative voices in business. He is the co-owner of several companies, including Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile and the Wrexham Football Club, and is the co-founder of the production company Maximum Effort Productions.

On top of that, he has worked on award-winning marketing campaigns for several of his business and film projects.

Fans can vote for Reynolds and more of this year’s top TV shows, movies, music and stars now through Nov. 9 on the official PCAs voting site. You can vote up to 25 times per category, per day.

First-Time People’s Choice Awards Nominees 2022

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, air Thursday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)