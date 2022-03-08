Ryan Reynolds Teams with Kraft Macaroni & Cheese for Hilarious New Spot — Watch

Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell are back at it!

The two actors costar in the new feel-good action flick The Adam Project, Reynolds playing a futuristic time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self (Scobell) to save the future. And they’ve joined forces once again, this time for a hilarious new spot for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

In the clip, which debuted on Monday, Scobell films a commercial for the beloved and comforting pasta dish. But it appears that after channeling Reynolds on screen, Scobell still hasn’t shook Reynolds’ trademark sarcasm, wit, or humor.

Asked to express how much he loves Kraft Mac & Cheese, the 13-year-old jokes that it tastes like “if cheese and rainbows had a baby.”

He continues to throw out more hilarious one-liners, including that it “makes grandma’s recipe taste like pure s—” and that “if your parents don’t buy it, stop loving them.”

Eventually Reynolds admits “this may be my fault” and steps in and helps Scobell wrap it up. “Hey bud,” he says. “Listen, you need to get it together right now because time is money and you’re ruining it.”

The Adam Project is directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on last year’s Free Guy. Reynold’s executive producers, while the movie marks Scobell’s first film ever.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo also star as Reynolds and Scobell’s parents. This is the first time the two have shared the screen since starring in the iconic romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 a whopping 18 years ago.

“It was like we picked up where we left off,” Ruffalo told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)‘s Segun Oduolowu earlier this month. “It was like Jenna and Matty went off and had Ryan Reynolds as a kid, and no one can understand how he got so tall.”

Added Garner of Ruffalo, “I know he was excited to be with me and I was too. We had a great time.”

Levy told PEOPLE in February that it was his own wife who suggested Garner play the role after Ruffalo had already been cast, and that Reynolds pointed out that this would be a 13 Going on 30 reunion. “Though it looks like the smartest marketing move ever, it was strangely accidental,” Levy said, “but we got all the benefit of the chemistry that exists between Mark and Jen.”

“To reunite them in a different kind of time-travel movie, but one that’s just as sweet and warm-hearted felt really… we just felt very lucky,” Levy added.

Meanwhile Reynolds also spoke to PEOPLE in February about the film, revealing that his actual preteen self was “not unlike the 45-year-old me: just a ball of nerves.”

“I hide it well when I perform and when I walk out on talk shows, fancy events and stuff,” Reynolds said. “But no, on the inside I’m in a silent shriek.”

What would the father-of-three movie star say to his younger self if he could? “All kinds of terrible things are going to happen. All kinds of great things are going to happen. It’s all the weird, wacky, funky recipe that makes up life,” he said. “So, you know, keep on keepin’ on, kid. Just keep your chin up. You’ll be fine.”

The Adam Project hits Netflix on March 11.