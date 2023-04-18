Ryan Reynolds Shares ‘Deadpool 3’ Update On Working With Hugh Jackman – The Hamden Journal

Ryan Reynolds will be joined by Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 and had an update about what it’s been like to film the superhero film.

“It’s been fun,” he told ET Canada. “He and I are both really excited. We’ve wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time.”

When asked about what he told Jackman to convince him to come on board Reynolds said, “I mean, I never stopped. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think… I believe in timing … and I think he was ready.”

Reynolds continued, “I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do.”

More like petrified. Have you seen you? — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 17, 2023

Reynolds and Jackman will be joined by Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic who are set to reprise their roles as Vanessa and Colussus, respectively. Other cast members include Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Jackman recently assured fans of Logan that integrating Wolverine into the MCU would not mess with the timeline of the character saying on The Jess Cagle Show, “All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it’s science, so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024.