Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively and New Baby Are ‘Doing Fantastic’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are settling into life as a family of six.

“We’re very excited,” Reynolds, 46, told hosts Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans of their new baby on CNBC’s Power Lunch Monday. “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it.”

Evans then asked the Deadpool actor how his wife, 35, and their new arrival were sleeping.

“Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic,” added Reynolds. “I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble.”

Reynolds also joked that his house resembles a “zoo” during his virtual appearance from the family home he shares with Lively, their new child, and daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

“It’s a zoo over here,” he laughed. “This is my office here and to be honest I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here!”

The star chose not to reveal whether they had welcomed a boy or a girl, telling the hosts, “I ain’t telling, this ain’t a birth announcement!”

On Sunday, Lively announced that she and her husband had welcomed their new baby through a Super Bowl-themed Instagram post.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” wrote Lively next to a series of snapshots that revealed she no longer had a baby bump and also featured Reynolds’ mother, Tammy.

Blake Lively/Instagram Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Tammy Reynolds

The couple, who wed in September 2012, first announced that they were expecting their fourth child together when the actress debuted her then-baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the family of six has “adjusted great” following the birth of the newborn.

“Blake and Ryan are amazing together,” the insider said. “Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great.”

“Blake is the best mom,” adds the source of the mom of four. “She is surrounded by friends that shower her with gifts for all the kids. She and Ryan are a favorite couple. It’s a goal for many of Blake’s friends to have what she has.”