Ryan Reynolds Net Worth and Business Empire Explained

Key Takeaways Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds earns millions not just from his acting career, but also from his investments and business ventures.

Reynolds has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

T-Mobile entered into a $1.35 billion deal to buy Reynolds-backed wireless carrier Mint Mobile in March 2023.

Reynolds sold his gin company, Aviation Gin, for $610 million to European alcohol company, Diageo in 2020.

Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood actor known for hits like Deadpool, has splashed out on an array of business ventures across liquor, sports, and telecommunications—and reaped million-dollar returns. The actor has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here’s a look at some of the brands and businesses that have helped Reynold make millions.

Movies

Reynolds started his career starring in sitcoms during the early 1990s, first in Canada’s Hillside (known as Fifteen in the U.S.), and then Two Guys, and a Girl, and a Pizza Place, a U.S. sitcom. Although he’s acted in everything from comedy to horror to romcoms, he’s best known for his roles as an action star, especially for his portrayal of the comic book hero Deadpool.

Deadpool was a box office hit, earning $783 million in ticket sales worldwide and its sequel Deadpool 2 pulled in about the same amount. He got a $2 million base salary for Deadpool, and reportedly received millions in subsequent bonuses. Following the film’s release in 2016, Reynolds ranked 15th on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid actors in 2017, earning an estimated $21.5 million. A third Deadpool film is set for release in November 2024.

Reynolds starred in several lucrative films on streaming platforms, too. The actor earned an estimated $48.5 million for starring in Netflix films Six Underground (2019) and Red Notice (2021), according to Forbes. Reynolds also received $20 million from Apple TV+ for the holiday film Spirited (2022).

Brands and Businesses

Reynolds also amassed millions of dollars by investing in startups and other business ventures. He has his own production and marketing agency, co-owns Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, and owns a telecommunications company.

Ottawa Senators Bid

In March 2023, Reynolds joined a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators, the Canadian NHL team that Forbes values at $800 million. Reynolds has partnered with Ontario developer Remington Group in its bid to buy the team and build a new arena. In 2020, Reynolds and fellow actor, Rob McElhenney bought Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC for $2.5 million, according to Forbes.

Maximum Effort

Reynolds co-founded a production company and marketing agency, Maximum Effort, in 2018 along with George Dewey, who worked closely with Reynolds to market Deadpool. The agency is behind viral ads for companies such as Match and Mint Mobile that notched up millions of views on YouTube.Reynolds is a board member at Match Group and owns Mint Mobile.

Reynolds became CEO of the marketing portion of the company, Maximum Effort Marketing, when it was bought by advertising software company MNTN in 2021. Maximum Effort, which is still operated independently, signed a first-look deal with streaming service FuboTV in 2022, receiving shares in the company valued at $10 million.

Aviation Gin

Reynolds bought a stake in liquor company Aviation Gin in 2018, and became the brand’s creative director and board member. Two years later, Reynolds sold Aviation Gin to European beverage company Diageo for an estimated $610 million.

Mint Mobile

Reynolds owns wireless carrier Mint Mobile, which he bought in 2019. Reynolds became the main spokesperson for the company and produced a series of creative ads promoting the carrier on TV and to his millions of social media followers. In March 2023, T-Mobile entered into a deal to acquire Mint Mobile and its parent company, Ka’ena Corp., for an estimated $1.35 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Wealthsimple

Reynolds is also an investor in online Canadian wealth management service Wealthsimple. The Toronto-based company raised $750 million in 2021, giving it a valuation of $5 billion. The company has other celebrity investors including Canadian rapper Drake and actor Michael J. Fox.

1Password

Reynolds is an investor in Canadian password management software, 1Password. He also serves as the face of the company and stars in its commercials. The company raised $620 million in 2022 and is valued at $6.8 billion.

Nuvei

In April 2023, Reynolds bought a stake in Canadian fintech company, Nuvei. Montreal-based Nuvei is a global payments technology company. “I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago,” Reynolds said in a statement released by Nuvei. “The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working and it’s about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do,” the actor added.