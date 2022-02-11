Ryan Reynolds Meets Younger Self in ‘The Adam Project’ Trailer

Ryan Reynolds is a blast from the past in the first trailer for The Adam Project. Reynolds plays a time-traveling fighter pilot who accidentally travels back in time to 2022, where he encounters his 12-year-old self, grieving after the death of his father.

Zoe Saldana stars as Laura, the missing love of the adult Adam, while Walker Scobell plays the younger version of Adam. Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play young Adam’s parents.

The Adam Project reteams Reynolds with Shawn Levy, the filmmaker behind their 2021 video game movie hit Free Guy. The script hails from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nolan & Jennifer Flackett & Mark Levin. Reynolds has said elements of the script were inspired by his strained relationship with his father, who died in 2020.

“I have this thought about life, which is that we tell ourselves stories,” Reynolds told Vanity Fair in a story published in January. “So you have this central character who has told himself a story about his own father that isn’t necessarily true. I know that I’ve done that in my life. I’ve told myself stories to justify things about my father and my complicated relationship I had with him before he passed. Reconciling that is really difficult.”

The Adam Project debuts on Netflix on March 11.

