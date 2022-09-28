Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Answer All Your Wolverine Questions! Well… – The Hamden Journal

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are answering all the Wolverine-Logan questions anyone could have. But don’t expect to hear them.

In a new jokey Instagram video, Reynolds and Jackman are seated together following up on yesterday’s news that Deadpool 3 will include Jackman’s Wolverine character, a disclosure that was immediately – and, yes, jokingly – questioned by director James Mangold, who tweeted a gif from his Logan movie that depicted the Wolverine clone X-24 impaling the real Logan.

So how could Jackman reprise his Wolverine role for Deadpool 3?

Well, it’s like this: Wake me up before you go-go.

Just as Reynolds and Jackman start to explain time lines and plot points, the old Wham! song drowns out anything and everything being said.

For the record, a caption alongside the video explains what is being discussed that you can’t hear (although probably not):

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not

Take a look at the video below.

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere on September 6, 2024.