Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Clue’ Movie Getting Written By Oren Uziel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The co-screenwriter of Paramount’s spring hit, The Lost City, Oren Uziel, is giving 20th Century Studios’ Clue movie a big reworking.

The first draft for the Ryan Reynolds movie based on the popular whodunnit Hasbro game was by Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick. James Bobin is attached to direct.

The first feature take of Clue back in 1985 turned into a cult classic during the video era, the pic’s theatrical run stateside grossing just under $15M and featuring all-star cast of Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Madeline Kahn and Lesley Ann Warren. Johnathan Lynn directed. Cute piece of distribution with that first movie is that various prints within certain metro areas like LA and NYC played different endings with different murderers (just like the board game).

The Lost City is one of the few original, non-franchise movies to bring older moviegoers back to the cinema during the pandemic, grossing $105.3M domestic, $190.8M. Uziel’s writing credits also include The Cloverfield Paradox, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (which he also co-produced), and 22 Jump Street which grossed over $331M WW. Uziel’s two Blacklist scripts based on his original ideas were also made, Freaks of Nature and Shimmer Lake, the latter repping his directorial debut.

Uziel is repped by Curate and David Fox.