Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Strike Documentary Gold For Season 2 Of ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ With Welsh Soccer Club’s Huge Upset – The Hamden Journal

Welcome to Wrexham, the FX docuseries about a fifth-tier Welsh soccer club recently bought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, just got some pretty juicy material for its forthcoming Season 2.

Wrexham pulled off a massive upset today in the third round of the FA Cup, holding on to beat Coventry 4-3. The English club plays in the Championship, three tiers higher than their opponents. The premise of Reynolds and McElhenney acquiring the club and producing a show about it was to take viewers through the twists and turns of resurrecting the down-on-its-luck club and giving diehard fans reason for hope. (It’s a close cousin of series like Netflix’s James Corden-produced Sunderland ‘Till I Die.)

A premiere date has not been announced for Season 2 of Wrexham, whose first season concluded last October. The show streams on Hulu. Its upcoming season is focused on the still-unfolding 2022-23 season, meaning that today’s thriller seems more than likely to factor into the narrative. Visiting Wrexham took a 3-1 lead at halftime, eventually pushing it to 4-1. It went on to outlast Coventry, which narrowed the game to 4-3 and nearly scored the equalizer in the closing minutes, missing on one chance directly in front of the goal.

“I’m completely and totally speechless,” Reynolds tweeted. “What a club. What a town. What a win.”

McElhenny tweeted a “mind blown” emoji, then adding, “Wow. Just … wow” before vowing, “We’re just getting started.” Reactions from fans have poured in all day across social media.

In a media twist to the game, the livestream on ESPN+ experienced an outage at the moment the final seconds were ticking down and the tension was reaching its peak. “The feed at ESPN+ went down!!!” McElhenney frantically tweeted. “What’s happening????” Studio hosts took over the telecast and showed game highlights before the match officially went final.

McElhenney, an actor best known for creating and starring in FX/FXX comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, teamed with actor, producer and entrepreneur Reynolds to buy Wrexham in 2020.