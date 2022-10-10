Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks Are Making a Documentary About John Candy: ‘Expect Tears’

Ryan Reynolds attends The Adam Project Los Angeles special screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on February 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix); John Candy – 1989 Universal Film Portrait; A Friend of the Family Premiere Event on September 28, 2022, at The Metrograph in New York City — Pictured: Colin Hanks — (Photo by: Dave Kotinsky/Peacock via Getty Images)

The beloved life and career of John Candy is getting the documentary treatment

Ryan Reynolds announced Monday that he and Colin Hanks are working on a nonfiction film about the late comedian’s legacy through Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company, after Candy began trending on Twitter ahead of the Planes, Trains and Automobiles 4K re-release.

“With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him,” Reynolds, 45, wrote on Twitter of his fellow Canadian national treasure. “So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for Reynolds confirmed the news.

“The Candy family is giving Maximum Effort access to his archive and home video footage,” the rep tells PEOPLE.

John’s son Christopher Candy, 38, quote-tweeted Reynolds, writing: “This is all true.”

“Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands,” his daughter Jennifer Candy, 42, shared in another tweet.

Maximum Effort also celebrated the news in a quote tweet, sharing one of Candy’s lines from 1987’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles. “You wanna hurt me? Go right ahead if it makes you feel any better. I’m an easy target,” the tweet read.

Reynolds has previously expressed his admiration for Candy, sharing a tribute montage he made for the beloved late actor on the 25th anniversary of his death in 2019, with help from Jennifer and Christopher.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure,” Reynolds wrote the next year for the 26th anniversary.

Colin’s father Tom Hanks previously worked with Candy on 1983’s Splash and Volunteers (1985).

John Candy died at age 43 of a heart attack in May 1994 while filming Wagons East in Durango, Mexico. A veteran of Canada’s Second City improv comedy troupe, Candy became a household name in the 1980s with films like Stripes (1981), National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), Spaceballs (1987) and Uncle Buck (1989).