Ryan Phillippe To Star In ‘One Mile’ Film & Sequel At Paramount – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In Kapital Entertainment’s first foray into features, Aaron Kaplan’s indie studio has received a green light for One Mile and a sequel, starring and produced by Ryan Phillippe. Shot back-to-back, both films will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

John Hlavin (Shooter) is writing and executive producing both One Mile and the sequel which were developed internally at Kapital. They are based on an idea by Kaplan’s daughter, Jaiden Kaplan, who will serve as a producer.

In One Mile, after his release from prison, a father (Phillippe) tries to reconnect with his daughter by taking her on a college tour, but they find themselves battling for more than their relationship when a murderous cult, living in the woods, pursues them.

Producing for Kapital are Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz and Michael Lohmann. Kevin Marco is the executive in charge. Distribution plans for the movies are still TBD but I hear a theatrical run is a possibility.

Jaiden Kaplan, currently a junior at Duke, came up with the idea for One Mile while she and her dad were on a college tour in the Northeast in 2019 and were driving on a particularly desolate highway surrounded by woods on one side and half-frozen lakes on the other.

The project reunites Phillippe with Hlavin — who worked together on the USA Network series Shooter, developed/executive produced by Hlavin and starring/exec produced by Phillippe — and with Kapital after their collaboration on ABC’s Secrets & Lies.

Hlavin, who is the showrunner on CBS Studios and Secret Hideout’s The Man Who Fell to Earth, is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Phillippe, whose recent credits include features American Murderer, Summit Fever and Collide and series Big Sky and MacGruber, is repped by Gersh, MGMT Entertainment and attorney David Weber.