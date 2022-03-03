Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Crime Story’, ‘American Horror Story’ & ‘Pose’ Past & Future Seasons To Stream On Hulu – The Hamden Journal

Hulu announced today that all past and future seasons of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose will be available on the streaming platform.

The most recent installment of the ACS franchise, Impeachment: Crime Story will be available for streaming beginning March 7, and the third and final season of drama series Pose, which wrapped its run in 2021 on FX, will debut for the first time on Hulu, also on March 7.

All of the prior ten installments of American Horror Story are currently available on Hulu and the series will return with season 11 this fall. American Horror Story has been ordered through season 13.



American Crime Story and Pose had previously been available only on Netflix, but that deal between Netflix and studio 20th Television expired this month, clearing the way for the move to Hulu. All future seasons of AHS and ACS will now stream exclusively on Hulu after their linear premieres on FX.

Written by Sarah Burgess from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Impeachment tells the story about the events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton through the eyes of the women at the center of the storm. The nine-episode series stars Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, among others. The first two installments of the series, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will also be available to stream on Hulu.

“We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,” said Joe Earley, President of Hulu. “American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling. Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”

The three shows collectively earned 165 Emmy nominations and 42 wins.