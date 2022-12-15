Ryan Murphy to Receive Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes

Megaproducer Ryan Murphy landed a Golden Globe nomination this week for his Netflix hit “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which is in the running for best TV limited series, anthology series or TV movie, among other nods. But now he’s guaranteed to take home at least one statue at the upcoming Globes ceremony, no matter what: Murphy has been selected to receive the kudocast’s fourth-ever Carol Burnett Award.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was set to announce Murphy’s Carol Burnett Award on Thursday morning. The news means that Murphy will be on hand at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to accept the honor.

The Carol Burnett Award was launched in 2019 as the television equivalent of the HFPA’s long-established Cecil B. DeMille Award, which has honored talent from the world of film since 1952. Burnett received the first award, followed by Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 and iconic TV producer Norman Lear in 2021.

Last year, no recipient was named, as the Globes were boycotted by talent, media and creatives, and didn’t air on NBC, in the wake of concerns over diversity at the HFPA (which at the time had no Black members) and other issues of accountability.

The HFPA announced on Wednesday that Eddie Murphy would receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award next month. (Making it, quite unusually, the year of Murphy at the Golden Globes.)

In selecting Ryan Murphy, it comes as the producer is riding high on the success of “Dahmer – Monster,” in addition to his other recent Netflix series, “The Watcher.” Murphy also continues to oversee a TV empire that includes the franchises “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “Feud” and “American Horror Stories,” all for FX, as well as “9-1-1” and spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” at Fox. Netflix recently renewed “The Watcher” for a second season, and the “Monster” anthology series for two more seasons.

“Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen,” said HFPA president Helen Hoehne. “His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards.”

According to the HFPA, the Carol Burnett Award goes to an honoree “based on their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences.”

Murphy has won five Globes, including a best drama victory for “Nip/Tuck” in 2005, best comedy/musical series wins for “Glee” in 2010 and 2011, and wins in the limited series/anthology/TV movie field in 2017 for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and 2019 for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” His 16 total noms also include additional nods for “Nip/Tuck” (2004) and “Glee” (2012), as well as nominations for “American Horror Story” Season 1 (2012); “American Horror Story: Asylum” (2014); “American Horror Story: Hotel” (2016); “Feud: Bette and Joan” (2018); “The Normal Heart” (2015); “Ratched” (2021); “Pose” (in both 2019 and 2022); and now, “Dahmer – Monster.”

Murphy’s credits also include “Popular,” “Scream Queens,” “Halston” and “Ratched.”

“The People vs. O.J. Simpson” earned 10 Emmy awards in 2016, including outstanding limited series; follow-up “American Crime Story” installment “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” won seven Emmy awards in 2018, including limited series as well. “Pose”made history with its transgender series regular cast, the largest in TV history, and the largest LGBTQ cast for a scripted series.

Murphy’s credits also include the Tony-winning Broadway play “The Boys in the Band,” which he adapted into a 2020 Netflix film. His HBO movie “The Normal Heart” received the Emmy for outstanding TV movie, and he also wrote and directed the films “Running with Scissors” and “Eat, Pray, Love.” He most recently directed the feature adaptation of the Broadway’s “The Prom,”which received two Golden Globe nominations including best motion picture – musical or comedy.

Among other awards, he’s received two Grammy nominations, a BAFTA Award (for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”) and won four Producers Guild of America Awards.

The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. Jerrod Carmichael will host this year’s ceremony, which will air live on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT.

