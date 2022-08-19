Ryan Gosling In Talks To Join New ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Film At Warner Bros. – The Hamden Journal

Ryan Gosling is in talks to star opposite Margot Robbie in the new Ocean’s Eleven film, which four-time Emmy winner Jay Roach (Bombshell) will direct for Warner Bros., The Hamden Journal can confirm. The project follows Gosling and Robbie’s recent work together on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film for the studio, which has the former playing Ken.

While we hear that the film penned by Carrie Solomon will be set in Europe in the 1960s, further details as to its plot have kept under wraps. The project has not yet been greenlighted—remaining in “active development,” as first reported in May—though we hear Warner Bros. is looking at launching production next spring.

Robbie and Tom Ackerly will produce for LuckyChap, alongside Roach and Michelle Graham for Everyman Pictures. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara will exec produce alongside Village Roadshow, which may also co-finance the project.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh launched the Ocean’s heist franchise—based on the 1960 Rat Pack pic—with Ocean’s Eleven back in 2001. The film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts grossed over $450M worldwide, with its success spurring additional titles including Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) and 2018’s female-centric Ocean’s 8.

Gosling is a two-time Oscar nominee most recently recognized by the Academy for his work on Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, who can currently be seen starring opposite Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Joe and Anthony Russo’s chart-topping Netflix tentpole, The Gray Man. He’ll next be seen in Barbie and in David Leitch’s actioner, The Fall Guy.

News of Gosling’s Ocean Elevens talks was first reported by Puck. Gosling is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.