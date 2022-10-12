Ryan Fitzgerald adjusts approach, regains confidence

Ryan Fitzgerald’s hit-and-miss season has taken three steps forward. His pre-kick approach, once adjusted, is now back in his comfort zone and the Florida State kicker is feeling confident again.

Fitzgerald went into Saturday’s game at NC State with a season-long field-goal attempt from 30 yards after he missed from 37 and 36 yards at Louisville as well as 29 (and 55) against Wake Forest. It was an unfortunate turn of events for Fitzgerald, who had made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts (including a 53-yarder) in 2021.

“The last month has been a learning experience, from the highs and the lows, just a learning experience of how to get better,” Fitzgerald said. “You have to at the end of the day look in the mirror and say, ‘Where can I get better and how I can do my job to help contribute to this team?’

“Any kicker across the country, whether it’s college or the NFL, you have to be mentally tough whether you’re in a time where you’re not performing as well as you would like or if you are, just to have flat-line emotions and be able to respond and get better.”

Fitzgerald spoke at length on Wednesday after practice, days after a redemptive 47-yard field-goal attempt just before halftime gave FSU a 17-3 lead over NC State going into the half. FSU’s sideline erupted in celebration and gathered around Fitzgerald.

“I was kind of swarmed as soon as it came off my foot and then I watched the video of it and I see the whole sideline coming out,” Fitzgerald said. “So that meant a lot. I have great teammates. This team, we’re so close together. We have each other’s back, we’ll pick each other up when one of us is down and just really supportive.”