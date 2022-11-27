‘Ryan Day is playing checkers.’ Ohio State football loses to Michigan

Ohio State football had been preparing for Michigan all season long.

Leading into the 118th edition of “The Game,” the Buckeyes were preparing to make a statement against the rival Wolverines for their first meeting at Ohio Stadium since 2018.

“Three hundred and sixty five days since that God-forsaken day at the Team Up North,” Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said at the pregame Skull Session. “For 365 days, we’ve heard them talk. For 365 days, I had to watch them attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye nation.

“Instead of getting loud and trying to respond on social media, we got quiet. We circled a date on the calendar Nov. 26, 2022. And we went to work. And we knew what we did in the dark, what we do, what we did in the quiet will someday come to light. Today is that light.”

Instead, Ohio State fell short on its home turf, falling to Michigan 45-23 at Ohio Stadium for the first time in 2000.

Here’s how fans are responding to the Buckeyes’ latest loss on social media.

One former Ohio State safety was questioning the Buckeyes’ defensive play call after Cornelius Johnson’s first TD reception

Another former Ohio State RB made his feelings on the Buckeyes’ defense clear

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to turn heads

But Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy put on a show against Ohio State’s defense

Was this Michigan’s plan all along?

‘Harbaugh is playing chess right now’

Michigan fans are flocking to Twitter to celebrate

Ohio State remains dedicated…

One person represents how most Ohio State fans feel

Ohio State football’s 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Sept. 10: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Sept. 17: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Sept. 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Oct. 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Oct. 8: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

Oct. 22: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

Nov. 5: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

Nov. 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Nov. 19: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Nov. 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Michigan social media reactions