‘Ryan Day is playing checkers.’ Ohio State football loses to Michigan

Ohio State football had been preparing for Michigan all season long.
Leading into the 118th edition of “The Game,” the Buckeyes were preparing to make a statement against the rival Wolverines for their first meeting at Ohio Stadium since 2018.
“Three hundred and sixty five days since that God-forsaken day at the Team Up North,” Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said at the pregame Skull Session. “For 365 days, we’ve heard them talk. For 365 days, I had to watch them attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye nation.
“Instead of getting loud and trying to respond on social media, we got quiet. We circled a date on the calendar Nov. 26, 2022. And we went to work. And we knew what we did in the dark, what we do, what we did in the quiet will someday come to light. Today is that light.”
Instead, Ohio State fell short on its home turf, falling to Michigan 45-23 at Ohio Stadium for the first time in 2000.
Here’s how fans are responding to the Buckeyes’ latest loss on social media.
One former Ohio State safety was questioning the Buckeyes’ defensive play call after Cornelius Johnson’s first TD reception
Another former Ohio State RB made his feelings on the Buckeyes’ defense clear
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to turn heads
But Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy put on a show against Ohio State’s defense
Was this Michigan’s plan all along?
‘Harbaugh is playing chess right now’
Michigan fans are flocking to Twitter to celebrate
Ohio State remains dedicated…
One person represents how most Ohio State fans feel
Ohio State football’s 2022 schedule
-
Sept. 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
-
Sept. 10: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
-
Sept. 17: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
-
Sept. 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
-
Oct. 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
-
Oct. 8: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20
-
Oct. 22: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
-
Oct. 29: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31
-
Nov. 5: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
-
Nov. 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
-
Nov. 19: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30
-
Nov. 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Michigan social media reactions