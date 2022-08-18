Ryan Cohen’s Bed Bath & Beyond stock sales are confirmed, shares tank again

Investor Ryan Cohen has confirmed that he sold his entire stake in retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., and shares plummeted in after-hours trading for a second consecutive day Thursday.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that was made public after markets closed Thursday showed that Cohen had sold his entire Bed Bath & Beyond

BBBY,

-19.63%

stake in the regular trading sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. An SEC filing made public Wednesday afternoon showed that Cohen’s RC Ventures planned to sell its stake, which it accrued in March amid an activist campaign from Cohen.